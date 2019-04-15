ED iZycs Delivers Incredible Live Performance at the ‘Gold’ Album Listening Party

Music is known to draw emotional responses from its audience, and each experience varies from one song or album to the next. It was a very emotional evening at Sidewalk, Lagos, as music mavens came out to listen to the masterpiece that is ED iZycs’ ‘Gold’ album.

Present at the outdoor venue of the listening were Do2dtun, Olisa Adibua, Denrele Edun, Tajudeen Adepetu, Paul Okeugo, Johnny Drille, Loose Kaynon, and Schullz, among others. The atmosphere was vibrant, with guests mingling and drinking in anticipation of the main event of the night. ED iZycs last put out a body of work “The Songz Of iZycs” in 2016, and so everyone was understandably eager to hear ‘Gold’.

As an appreciation of ED iZycs’ unique style, guests enjoyed performances by other artistes whose music styles deviate from those which dominate popular culture. Following these performances, ED iZycs’ father gave a heartfelt speech that emphasized how important the night was and how proud he was. It was also intriguing for many to discover that all his sons are creatively inclined, taking up careers as producers, artistes, photographers, musicians and video directors.

An overwhelming sense of euphoria engulfed the room as ED iZycs started his performance. Song after song, the audience was visibly elated to be experiencing live performances of the tracks on the ‘Gold’ album, often breaking into thundering applause. ED iZycs also invited Byno and Skales, both of whom featured on the album, to perform with him in addition to both artistes having solo performances.

ED iZycs’ ‘Gold’ will be available on all streaming platforms on the 26th of April, 2019.