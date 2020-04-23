ECOWAS Leaders appoint Buhari COVID-19 response champion

The Presidents of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as Champion of the COVID-19 response.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Adesina, the appointment took place at the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on COVID-19 which was held via teleconferencing.

The meeting was presided over by the President of the Republic of Niger and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Mahamadou Issoufou.

President Buhari, during the teleconference, called on fellow ECOWAS leaders to look beyond the challenges posed by the COVID -19 pandemic and tap into various opportunities it has presented for the betterment of lives in member states.

“In every challenging situation such as the current one, there are also opportunities,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Our region must, therefore, seek to find those opportunities provided by this gloomy global outlook for its benefit by embarking on the implementation of such critical policies, which before now, will be difficult to accept.”

The president, who outlined some measures taken by his government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, called on his colleagues to intensify collaboration in order to save the region from the virus by sharing their experiences and best practices.