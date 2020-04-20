Focalistic a.k.a Pitori Maradona dropped a new fresh EP Quarantined Tarantino.

The EP has quickly risen on streaming charts after resonating with fans across the country. On release the EP went straight to TOP HIP HOP PROJECT IN SOUTH AFRICA on Apple Music!

The infectious single Christian Dior has been playlisted numerous times on Apple Music x Deezer x Spotify playlists such as Mzansi Hip Hop x Best Of SA HIP-HOP x Hip Hop Juice (also appearing on the cover).

Listen to Quarantined Tarantino EP by Focalistic here.