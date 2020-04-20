Eclectic Newcomer Drops #QuarantinedTarantino

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Eclectic Newcomer Drops #QuarantinedTarantino

Focalistic a.k.a Pitori Maradona dropped a new fresh EP Quarantined Tarantino.

The EP has quickly risen on streaming charts after resonating with fans across the country. On release the EP went straight to TOP HIP HOP PROJECT IN SOUTH AFRICA on Apple Music!

The infectious single Christian Dior has been playlisted numerous times on Apple Music x Deezer x Spotify playlists such as Mzansi Hip Hop x Best Of SA HIP-HOP x Hip Hop Juice (also appearing on the cover).

Listen to Quarantined Tarantino EP by Focalistic here.

, ,

Related Posts

The Game’s Sexual Assault Victim Now Owns His Label & Album

April 20, 2020

Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion & John Legend Perform “The Prayer”

April 19, 2020

John Legend and Sam Smith Perform on ‘Stand By Me’ During ‘One World’ Concert

April 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *