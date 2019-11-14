Ebuka Says Tunde Demuren is “Literally One of the Most Valuable’ People in His Life

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is thankful.

The media personality took to his Instagram yesterday to celebrate Tunde Demuren, who recently turned a year older, noting that the famous pilot and label exec is one of the most valuable things in his life.

He wrote:

“Listen, everyone should have someone like @captdemuren in their corner. He’s literally one of the most valuable things about my life today!!! Please, help me wish him a happy birthday so that God can dash you a Tunde too 😊 Love you my brother 🙏🏾”

See the heartwarming post below: