Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Return as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has confirmed that he will be returning as the host of the number one reality TV show in the country, Big Brother Naija.

The ace compere who brought drama, fun and a bit of controversy to all three previous episode he has hosted, See Gobe, Double Wahala and Pepper Dem, excitedly shared the news via his social media pages.

The new season whose team is yet to be revealed made a bit of changes to this year’s edition. Housemates will be filmed from 2 different locations in keeping with the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. The show will hit the airwaves come July 19.

“CONFIRMED!!!

Excited to be returning as the host of the continent’s biggest show; @bigbronaija from July 19!!! Can’t wait to be part of yet another magical journey”, he wrote.

Who is gearing to see all the excitement this year’s show promises?

