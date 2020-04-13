Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Teases New Courtroom TV Show, ‘Judging Matters’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Teases New Courtroom TV Show, ‘Judging Matters’

Yesterday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to his Twitter to ask fans if they will be interested in watching a Nigerian courtroom TV show.

Many people replied in the affirmative, and now, the show host has revealed that we, indeed, have such a series coming up soon.

“Who loves a good courtroom TV show? Would you watch real people with real cases being judged in court with pure unadulterated Naija drama? Are you ready to start judging matters?” he tweeted today, with photos showing him in an actual courtroom with the words “Judging Matters” imprinted on a wall.

Check out his tweets:

Related Posts

Tom Hanks Hosts Special Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live at Home’

April 13, 2020

Actor Tim Brooke-Taylor Dies From Coronavirus Complications at 79

April 13, 2020

British Actress, Hilary Heath, Dies of COVID-19 Complications

April 11, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *