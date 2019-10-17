Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tacha & More Join Nigerians to #PrayForOnitsha

Nigerians are in mourning.

In case you missed it: a petrol tanker exploded around the Ochanja market yesterday in Onitsha, causing an inferno that took the lives of many and destroyed properties whose worth are yet to be ascertained. And allegedly, the Anambra State Government could not provide fire trucks to help combat the flames.

The inferno raged for hours.

Now, Nigerians are mourning on social media, with the likes of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, and many others praying for the commercial city.

See their posts below:

Last night was a lot. We really are on our own in this country… Those images from Onitsha are still so heartbreaking.

May the departed Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) October 17, 2019

It was a sad day yesterday, that there was widespread fire caused by a fallen tanker&destroyed many properties in Onitsha

Innoson( IVM) produces firefighting trucks in Anambra but state govt doesn’t have a firefighting truck.

Govt failure at all levels.

pic.twitter.com/fVkYmpJCsK — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) October 17, 2019

The fire in onitsha is a horrible thing. God rest the souls lost and wishes of strength to the families left behind. — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) October 16, 2019

Tomorrow, Willie Obiano will show up at #Onitsha fire scene in dark glasses, point here and there, take pictures, promise audio money to those that lost their business, we forget and go back to our default settings. It happens again. Repeat. — Paschal (@PaschalPax) October 16, 2019

See how helpless people are. They are on their own!

Where is Governor Willie Obiano?

This is irresponsibility at its it's highest! Onitsha market is one of the biggest markets in Nigeria. It should have had fire service station close to it. https://t.co/PxwwEG8r49 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 16, 2019

May the souls of those who died in Onitsha todaycreat in peace. May God console their families and friends and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 16, 2019

After the Onitsha fire yesterday, I still find it hard to believe that Anambra State does not have any fire fighting truck. If Nigeria was a sane place, Willie Obiano would have rendered his resignation letter this morning. Nonsense. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@FOnyeoziri) October 17, 2019

I am greatly saddened by the fire in Onitsha. The public service must get better at tackling emergencies. We cannot continue to govern on the basis of “God will not let it happen.” He let his own Son be crucified. May God comfort all who have lost loved ones and property. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 16, 2019