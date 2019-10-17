Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tacha & More Join Nigerians to #PrayForOnitsha

ukamaka

Nigerians are in mourning.

In case you missed it: a petrol tanker exploded around the Ochanja market yesterday in Onitsha, causing an inferno that took the lives of many and destroyed properties whose worth are yet to be ascertained. And allegedly, the Anambra State Government could not provide fire trucks to help combat the flames.

The inferno raged for hours.

Now, Nigerians are mourning on social media, with the likes of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, and many others praying for the commercial city.

See their posts below:

