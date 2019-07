Ebuka i-Uchendu remains maour style inspiration.

The show host stunned in a monochrome Ugo Monye outfit for last night’s BBNaija live eviction show, and everyone has bee talking about his getup.

Ebuka accesorised the black and white striped fit with a pair of black and white loafers and a traditional cap, and he completed the look with a velvet cape.

Check out the photos below: