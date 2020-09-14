Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in Mai Atafo for the #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has got every talking again about the outfit he wore last night.

The show host stunned in an green bespoke suit by Mai Atafo for last night’s BBNaija live eviction show, which came with a matching belt, the look complete with necessary accouterments.

He posted this on his Instagram moments later:

I come in peace 🕊🤍

But your votes are about to do the exact opposite. Tune in now to the #BBNaija live eviction show.

Outfit: @atafo.official

Turtleneck: @sl__clothing

Photos: @theoladayo

Check him out below:

