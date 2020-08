Ebuka Obi-Uchendu continues to pepper his fans with his outstanding taste in fashion.

The show host stunned in a pastiche of Isi Agu agbada and sari designed by D29 for last night’s BBNaija live eviction show, and everyone has been talking about his getup.

Ebuka accessorized the look with a matching Igbo feathered hat and an ivory tusk.

Check him out below:

