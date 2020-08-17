Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slams Fans Who Begged Him to “Shake” the #BBNaija Tables

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is done shaking all the tables in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In case you missed it: last week, fans coerced the show host into asking the current housemates tough questions that led to fights between Nengi and Lucy, then Nengi and Kaisha, and even affected her carriage in the house and her relationship with Ozo.

That was not all: Ebuka’s questions to Erica, Kiddwaya and Laycon, stirred heated reactions in the house, most probably caused the fight between Erica and Wathoni, but eventually strengthened the bond between Erica and Kiddwaya.

And many people were not pleased with the fights, the disagreements; as expected, folks dragged Ebuka for filth, said he went too hard; he was blamed for the conflicts that led to Big Brother giving the housemates a final warning.

Well, last night, right before he went for the Sunday Night eviction show, folks hopped into his Instagram Live and asked him to “shake” more tables. And the show host dragged them for filth.

“I no dey shake again! Last week, you said I should shake tables, I now did and you people began abusing me. I no dey shake again,” he said. LOL.

See the hilarious video below:

