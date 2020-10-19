Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Recounts Horrific Experience with Policemen on His Show, Rubbin’ Minds

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has recounted his horrific experience with policemen in the Zone 2 area of Abuja amidst the #EndSARS campaign.

The trained lawyer, events compere and TV host, detailed the happenings of November 14, 2005, six days after he was called to the Nigerian Bar and just two days after his older brother’s wedding on his TV show, Rubbin’ Minds.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who disclosed that he was in the company of two of his friends on the fateful as they drove through Abuja, recalled that a man in plain clothes and an unmarked car had ambushed them, pointing his gun at them.

Thinking he was an armed robber, instincts kicked in and they tried to escape the place but the man also got into his car and continued to chase them up until they got to the Olusegun Obasanjo way, where they were ambushed by about six to ten policemen poised with guns.

Thinking they had gotten to a safe haven, they were quite relieved until the policemen started raining bullets on their car.

One of Ebuka’s friends, Ofem Ofem, suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder as he was hit by a bullet. Though all three of them survived the horrific experience, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stated that thousands of others haven’t been so lucky as he listed off names of people murdered by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

He concluded by stating that despite the disbandment of the rogue unit, people, especially peaceful protesters are still being murdered and until government’s actions match their words, trust will continually be eroded.

