Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Outfit to the #BBNaija Live Eviction Show is Everything!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was the boss, is the boss, and we believe he will always remain the boss in this business of Nigerian fashion!

The show host stunned in a decorated mauve military suit by Ugo Monye for last night’s BBNaija live eviction show, which came with a matching beret, the look complete with necessary accouterments.

He posted this on his Instagram moments later:

It’s ̷m̷a̷u̷v̷e̷ peach bro!!!” But make it half trad and half combat ready 👮🏾‍♂️

Let’s get our penultimate #BBNaija live show on the road. Tune in now 🎤
Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Shoes: @zubairfootwears
Photos: @theoladayo

Check it out below!

