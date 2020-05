It looks like Ebuka-Obi-Uchendu is planning to pull a fast one on his wife and children.

In what is looking like a grand set-up, the TV host might be looking to blame his daughters for the unfortunate act of breaking his wife’s phone.

In a twitter expose, Obi-Uchendu posed the question, “What do you do when you break your partner’s phone? Blame it on your kids or just act surprised when she finds out?”

We hope Cynthia doesn’t fall for it and Rubi and Jewel are home free.

