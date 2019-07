Last season, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was accused of handpicking Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora for the Big Brother Naija Show. Now, he has been accused yet again of influencing this year’s selection process.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the show host exposed a fan who accused him of handpicking ‘high class ashawo’ for the show and then slid into his DM to apologise.

“My life with baseless accusations every season,” the show host captioned the post.

