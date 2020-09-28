Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzles in BBNaija Finale Outfits

Not one to ever disappoint with his fashion, BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, proved yet again why he is a certified ‘slay papa’ with his outfits for the BBNaija lockdown finale.

Arguably the best dressed male celebrity, the show host and father of two dazzled in two creations by foremost fashion designer, Mai Atafo, for the night.

For the first part of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a show stopper in a multi-coloured sequin jacket, black pants, a white shirt and a black bow tie. A look for the perfect black-tie event.

For his second outfit change, Ebuka did regal beautifully in an electric blue agbada with with bling details.

When it comes to fashion, Mr Obi-Uchendu sure has it locked down for always. See his looks for the night below.

