Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates His Wife: ‘You are My Favorite Human’

Happy Cynthia Obi-Uchendu!
The entrepreneurial businesswoman has just turned a year older, and her proud husband has taken to his Instagram to celebrate her with the most heartwarming caption.
He said:
“Our first ever selfie together almost 6 years ago… And our most recent one yesterday 👩❤️👨 One day sha, I’ll share our first actual picture together from 2010. But I’m not ready for you to kill me today 😆
You literally are my favorite human in the world and thankfully the superb mother of our amazing children. I can never thank you enough for everything!!!
Hope you have the happiest birthday ever because you definitely deserve all of it. Love you beyond words.”
View this post on Instagram
Our first ever selfie together almost 6 years ago… And our most recent one yesterday 👩❤️👨 One day sha, I’ll share our first actual picture together from 2010. But I’m not ready for you to kill me today 😆 You literally are my favorite human in the world and thankfully the superb mother of our amazing children. I can never thank you enough for everything!!! Hope you have the happiest birthday ever because you definitely deserve all of it. Love you beyond words ❤️🎂