Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Cynthia

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary, and the famous media personality has taken to his Instagram to pay her a tribute.

“4 years,” he captioned their adorable photo together, adding, Best years of my life!!!,”

Obi-Uchendy and Obianodo, who is a daughter of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo, got engaged in 2015 at a Japanese restaurant in Lagos, and tied the knots in a lavish ceremony held in Abuja, in 2016.

The duo welcomed their daughter in 2017, and have been waxing stronger.