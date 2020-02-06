ebuka obi-uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Cynthia

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Cynthia

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia are celebrating their 4th  wedding anniversary, and the famous media personality has taken to his Instagram to pay her a tribute.

“4 years,” he captioned their adorable photo together, adding, Best years of my life!!!,”

Obi-Uchendy and Obianodo, who is a daughter of  The Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo, got engaged in 2015 at a Japanese restaurant in Lagos, and tied the knots in a lavish ceremony held in Abuja, in 2016.

The duo welcomed their daughter in 2017, and have been waxing stronger.

Related Posts

‘Bomb as f*ck’ – Justin Skye shades ex Wizkid over botched romance

February 6, 2020

Abike Dabiri welcomes ‘Nigerian brother’ Lil Wayne

February 6, 2020

Taurus Events Presents ‘LOVE IS A FUNNY THING’ at Kiza Ball

February 5, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *