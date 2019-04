Congratulations to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Cynthia Obianodo!

The show host hinted this yesterday during an exchange with a curious fan after he quoted Michelle Obama. “You think you’re a great parent until you have the second child,” the quote said. And when the fan asked if they have a second child already, Obi-Uchendu replied: “For a few weeks now, yeah.”

And on Instagram, he shared the photo of their first daughter Jeweluchi, with a caption that says, “Big Sister.”

See the post below: