EbonyLife TV to go Off Air on July 31, 2020, Mo Abudu Reveals

Media mogul, Mo Abudu has revealed that her TV station, EbonyLife TV will no longer air on DSTV come July 31, 2020.

The former TV host and content creator who is known for some of Nigeria’s biggest blockbuster movies noted that the TV station has been phased out and morphed into the EbonyLife ON, an on-demand app that contains all the movies, shows and content created by EbonyLife over the years.

Mo Abudu made the revelation of the new modus operandi via her Twitter handle over the weekend.

