EbonyLife TV to go Off Air on July 31, 2020, Mo Abudu Reveals

Media mogul, Mo Abudu has revealed that her TV station, EbonyLife TV will no longer air on DSTV come July 31, 2020.

The former TV host and content creator who is known for some of Nigeria’s biggest blockbuster movies noted that the TV station has been phased out and morphed into the EbonyLife ON, an on-demand app that contains all the movies, shows and content created by EbonyLife over the years.

Mo Abudu made the revelation of the new modus operandi via her Twitter handle over the weekend.

Remember when we used to wait a whole week to watch our favourite TV shows? Well, those days are gone forever! Now, we can binge on the whole series if we want to. Therefore, we have decided that EbonyLife TV will no longer be available on DStv from 31st July 2020. pic.twitter.com/vSdSu9EGOH — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) July 3, 2020

Create your own viewing schedule and watch your favourite EbonyLife shows with our app, EbonyLife ON, available from Play Store or App Store. Subscription from N500 pm (Nigeria) or $2.99 (abroad) for access to our library of over 5000 hrs of series, lifestyle and entertainment. — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) July 3, 2020

Our flagship series, like Castle & Castle and Sons of the Caliphate are already on Netflix, along with our blockbuster films, like Fifty, The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel. — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) July 3, 2020

Now you are spoilt for choice – it’s options galore at your convenience! #EbonyLifeON — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) July 3, 2020

