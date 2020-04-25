Ebere Eze, Semi Ajayi make Championship team of the season

Nigerian duo Ebere Eze and Semi Ajayi have been named in the Championship team of the season so far.

Ajayi, who joined West Bromwich Albion from Rotherham United at the end of last season, has been an ever-present in the Baggies side that stormed to the top of the log.

The centre-back has featured in 35 league games for Slaven Bilic’s men this season as they look to return to the top flight.

Eze, meanwhile, has been in sensation form for QPR this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists amid other dazzling displays.

After a string of sensational displays, the midfield maestro found himself in the middle of an international tussle between England and his country of birth, Nigeria.

He presently represents England at the U20 level, but is eligible to play for Nigeria according to FIFA statutes.

