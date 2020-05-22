Ebere Eze says ‘not in a rush’ to play for Nigeria

Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze says he is in no rush to decide his international future with Nigeria and England jostling for him.

Eze, 21, has represented England at the U-20 and U-21 levels but is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

The mercurial midfielder trained with the Super Eagles in March 2017 before going ahead to make his debut for the England U-20 team in a 2-1 win against Italy in October 2018.

“I don’t want to make a rush decision, as much as it would be a privilege to play for either,” Eze said on The Beautiful Game podcast.

“It would be a great honor.”

Eze also acknowledges contact with president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick who met the talented midfielder and his parents in December.

“I spoke to them,” he added.

“But again, I am just enjoying my football right now and I don’t want any added pressure on my mindset.

“I don’t want to focus on the wrong things.

“I want to focus on what has got me to this position, continue doing it and wherever it takes me, it takes me.”

With his skills, vision and panache, many have touted Eze to be the natural heir to Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha.

But first, he has to agree to don the green jersey.

Fingers crossed…

