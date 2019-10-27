Ebere Eze in Super Eagles plans – NFF

Queens Park Rangers forward Ebere Eze will get an invitation into the Super Eagles at the right time , a top Nigeria Football Federation official has assured.

Eze, referred to as the new Jay Jay Okocha for his sublime skills, has been in terrific form for the England Championship side so far this season and scoring couple of goals as well.

Following his impressive start to the season, the English youth international is now on the radar of the NFF.

A top NFF official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the player is under the watch list of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and urged him to maintain his impressive form in the Championship.

“Yes Ebere Eze is doing very well for Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the Championship in England and it’s good news for us,” the official said.

“Besides, he has come to the Super Eagles camp before when we went to play in London.

“Our scout knows him very well. Nigerians should not be too anxious and put him under undue pressure.”

“There is always space for a good player in a team, most especially like the team we are building at the moment. So the scouts are monitoring him, he’s known to us and we see how it goes.

“But you know a lot of young players have come into the team of late and it’s an ongoing thing.

“If you are good enough and you can bring something extraordinary to the team, we can always give you a chance.

“So we are very happy that Ebere Eze is doing well and believe that at the right time he will be giving the chance to play for the Super Eagles.”

Three-time African champions Nigeria take on Benin Republic and Lesotho in the African Cup of Nations qualifies next month.

It however remains unclear if head coach Rohr will invite the prodigious Eze for the matches.