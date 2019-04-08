Ebenezer Onyeagwu Appointed New Zenith Bank MD/CEO

Ebenezer Onyeagwu has been named as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank following a meeting of the Board of Directors of today.

His appointment becomes effective from June 1, 2019.

According to a letter to the regulatory authorities dated April 8, 2019, Onyeagwu replaces Peter Amangbo, whose tenure expires on May 31, 2019.

The letter signed by the Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Osilama, added: “The appointment is consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.”

Onyeagwu has close to 30 years banking experience of which 17 years has been with Zenith Bank.

Prior to his appointment, he was Deputy Managing Director of the bank since October 28, 2016.