Eat’N’Go to expand operations in Nigeria

Food company, Eat’N’Go Limited, has announced plans to launch its operations in 14 new cities across Nigeria.

Eat’N’Go Limited, who owns franchises for world-class food brands, including Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, said the plan followed its successful capital raising through bonds for the organization.

The company said it would set up 38 new outlets across Kaduna, Benin, Awka, Asaba Owerri, Warri, Onitsha, Sagamu, Choba, Umuahia, Osogbo, Lagos Island, Ejigbo, Ado Ekiti.

Olusola Adeeko, Head of Development Eat’N’Go Limited, said all interested parties with properties to lease should get in touch and send in information if the site is an existing building or bare land in a non-flooding area, has a parking space for a minimum of 15 – 20 cars and has a lease period of 10years and above available.

He said,

“The opening of new outlets in these new cities we have identified, represents a very exciting time in the growth of our business. Our goal is to keep investing strongly and creating more opportunities to provide access to all our customers across the country, while also creating employment.”

Eat’N’Go said the expansion to these new cities are in line with the company’s plans to increase its physical outlets by up to 50 outlets a year over the next five years and progressively grow its workforce across Nigeria.