Easter is not scriptural, it’s worship of a Teutonic goddess – Daddy Freeze

As Nigerian Christians join others around the world to mark Easter today, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has a rather bizarre take on the festivities.

Freeze, leader of the #FreeTheSheeple movement – a radical campaign to change the face of Christianity in Nigeria – insists that Easter is named after a Teutonic goddess and hould not be celebrated.

“Easter is named after a Teutonic Goddess. It is not scriptural. The apostles never celebrated it. The resurrection of Yahushua, through which he became the Hamashiach or the Christ for the redemption of sins is what’s important, not a festival named after a marine spirit! ~FRZ,” he wrote.

The loquacious OAP has in the past opposed practices such as tithing and offering of first fruits.