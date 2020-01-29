Earthquake! Imo Speaker, majority leader, six others defect to APC

Imo State House of Assembly Speaker Collins Chiji and six other lawmakers on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Majority Leader Chigozie Nwaneri also joined the wave of defections to the ruling party, bringing to 18 the number of APC lawmakers in the 26-member House.

Uju Onwudiwe of the Action Alliance (AA), who won last Saturday’s rerun election, is yet to be sworn in.

The Speaker announced the defections during plenary on Tuesday.

The session, which lasted for 15 minutes, came to an end after the speaker announced the names of the defected lawmakers.

The lawmakers are Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West) Chigozie Nwaneri(Oru East), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma) and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise).

Obinna represents former governor Emeka Ihedioha’s town.

On Monday, Imo State PDP Chairman, Charles Ezekwem, defected to the APC and resigned his position.

In his January 25 resignation letter, Ezekwem said his decision was based on the prevailing circumstances in his party.

Ezekwem’s resignation followed the defection of the PDP Deputy National Auditor, Regis Uwakwe, to the APC after Governor Hope Uzodinma’s inauguration.

Earlier on January 21, Imo Deputy Speaker, Mr Okey Onyekanma, resigned. He also resigned as chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business.

His resignation came at a time about nine members of AA, PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) defected to the APC.