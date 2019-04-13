Eagles to Face Ghana, Senegal in Pre-Afcon Friendlies

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play against Ghana and Senegal in pre-tournament friendlies in June.

Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr revealed this after the draw of the AFCON tournament in Egypt on Friday.

“We have two friendlies against Ghana and Senegal,” Rohr said in a chat with newsmen after the draw in Cairo.

“Ghana in Nigeria and Senegal probably one week before the tournament here in Egypt.”

“It would be a great showpiece of football, but it is important for our players to avoid injuries as the season heads towards the end.”

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn alongside Burundi, Madagascar, and Guinea in Group B of the tournament, which will be the biggest yet with 24 teams.

The two top –placed teams in each group, as well as the best four third-placed teams, will qualify for the knock-out rounds.