Eagles tipped to conquer Africa under Rohr

Former Nigeria international Chibuzor Okonkwo believes Gernot Rohr can make the Super Eagles champions of Africa yet again.

Rohr, 66, recently extended his contract with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), killing speculation over a change at the helm of the three-time African champions.

Having played for the national team nine times, Okonkwo feels that Rohr deserves a renewal of his contract.

The Kwara United defender also believes that the German tactician can win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with the Super Eagles.

“He has been doing well and I believed he has a good team which can win trophies for Nigeria. He deserved to continue to be in charge of the Super Eagles,” Okonkwo told Goal.

“Winning the Africa Cup of Nations title is not a tall dream because nothing is impossible and I believe Rohr can do it for Nigeria.

The Eagles have won the AFCON title three times and the last time they won the competition was in 2013.

“Winning the Africa Cup of Nations title is not a tall dream because nothing is impossible and I believe Rohr can do it for Nigeria.

Nigeria have won the AFCON title three times and the last time they won the competition was in 2013.

“He needs to bring in more experienced players to the team, although the present young players at his disposal are doing well.

“But he needs to blend the team to make it competitive.”

Rohr guided the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON finals which were hosted by Egypt.

Nigeria are comfortably sitting at the top of their 2021 AFCON qualifying group (Group L).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

