Eagles coach welcomes Ighalo’s return

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu says he has no problem with Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo making a return to the team.

Ighalo, 30, announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Watford and Udinese striker scored 16 goals in 35 international matches and was the highest goal scorer in Egypt 2019 with five goals.

In a recent interview, he stated that he would be willing to make a return to the team and Alloy is happy with the decision.

“It feels good to hear that. Ighalo is one the finest strikers around and his earlier decision to retire from the national team really came to us a shock, just the way we felt when Victor Moses opted out,” Alloy told online news medium, Premium Times.

“It was a huge blow when Moses said he wanted to focus on club football and family.

“You can imagine how painful it was when Ighalo said the same thing. Honestly, Ighalo is welcome if he wants to play for Nigeria again.

“I’m not saying the striker on the ground are not good enough, but the return of Ighalo will bring an addition spark to Super Eagles attack.”

