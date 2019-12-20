‘e tithe and e offering’ – Ruggedman jokes about becoming a pastor

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on ‘e tithe and e offering’ – Ruggedman jokes about becoming a pastor

Nigeria rap legend Ruggedman, real name Michael Stephen, has joked about becoming a pastor.

The veteran artiste said there will be ‘e tithe and e offering’ and his congregants would enter the church after paying a token.

The 43-year-old made the joke as he shared a picture of himself in a suit on Instagram on Thursday evening.

“Pastor will look good on me o, what do you think? There will be gate fee for entry,” he said.

“E-tithe and e-offering done online (you don pay before you even reach church o) ATMs at the four walls for newcomers. Special guest appearances by pastors and celebrities. Refreshments sponsored by top eateries.”

See his Instagram post below:

,

Related Posts

Nigerians thrilled as Chelsea use Yoruba in Commercial

December 20, 2019

Court orders remand of Ex-AGF Adoke

December 20, 2019

Impeachment: Apostle Suleman prays for Donald Trump

December 20, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *