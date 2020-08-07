E! News Cancelled After 29 Years on Air

NBC Universal, the parent company of E! has announced that the entertainment show, E! News, has been cancelled.

The shiw which spotlights celebriy gossip has ended its run as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a representative for NBC Universal confirmed with CNN Business in an email.

Along with E! News, seven-month-old celebrity news shows, “Pop of the Morning” and “In the Room,” a celebrity interview series hosted by Jason Kennedy, were also shelved.

This cancellations come as result of restructuring happening over at NBC Universal as the company announced on Tuesday that it is planning on cutting its staff in response to the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

Although the namesake show will no longer be on air, the E! News network shows “Daily Pop” and “Nightly Pop” will still be filmed and aired out of LA, and E!’s website and social media accounts will still be active.

E! News aired for the first time in 1991 and was on air for 29 years with hosts like Guiliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy, Catt Saddler and most recently, Lilliana Vazquez, serving the latest celebriy gossip.

E! News faced criticism in December 2017 when Catt Sadler, who hosted E! News then “Daily Pop,” opened up about the show’s pay disparity between herself and colleague, Jason Kennedy.

Lilliana Vazquez, the current E! News and “Pop of the Morning” host, shared her thoughts on Instagram, saying,

“Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes…even the 4am call time.”

