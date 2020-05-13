E-Money leaves Police custody after 6 hours grilling

emmanuelCelebrity / NewsNo Comment on E-Money leaves Police custody after 6 hours grilling

The Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, has left police custody after six hours of intensive interrogation.

E-Money, sources say, arrived at the Police Headquarters Annex, Kam Salem, Obalende, Ikoyi, around 1 pm decked in a wine-coloured suit.

The flamboyant music exec was subsequently grilled for about six hours by the Inspector-General of Police, Monitoring Department.

“E-Money visited the Force HQ annexe today and met with police detectives and was grilled for about six hours. He came along with two others and responded to many questions. Somebody took his bail and he was allowed to leave and return on Wednesday for more questioning,” a police source as told ThePunch.

In a swift turn, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered his probe over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts attached to him.

E-money is the brother of Nigerian musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka K-Cee, who welcomed a baby with his wife Tuesday.

,

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Wuhan to test entire 11m population after spike in new cases

May 13, 2020

Are Toke Makinwa and Dipo Awojide Flirting on Twitter?

May 13, 2020

Trending Video: LASTMA Official beaten to a Pulp by Security Operatives

May 13, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *