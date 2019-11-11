Dybala sinks Milan as Ronaldo gets subbed again

Juventus maintained top stop in Serie A with a 1-0 win over AC Milan thanks to Paulo Dybala’s fine strike on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted for the second game in a row.

Ronaldo’s replacement Dybala netted the winner in the 77th minute with moment of brilliance.

The argentine exchanged passes with compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, twisted past Alessio Romagnoli and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a right foot shot.

Ronaldo was taken off in the 55th minute, his earliest substitution since he joined Juve at the start of last season and the first time he has been replaced twice in succession.

Despite producing a lacklustre display, the Portuguese superstar gave coach Maurizio Sarri a dirty look, muttered something under his breath and walked straight down the tunnel.

Juventus, chasing a ninth straight Serie A title and unbeaten in all competitions under Sarri, who took over before the season started, moved to 32 points, a point ahead of Inter Milan who went top after a 2-1 home win over Verona on Saturday.

Milan’s problems continued as they were left down in 14th place on 13 points after their ninth successive away defeat to Juve in Serie A.

But they gave an improved performance and had the better chances in the first half.

Misfiring striker Krzysztof Piatek headed wide from an unmarked position and Lucas Paqueta’s looping header forced Wojciech Szczesny into a difficult save.

Hakan Calhanoglu also tested Szczesny in the second half with a fierce free kick before Dybala’s moment of brilliance settled the match.

The 26-year-old nearly struck again in stoppage time with a copycat move but was denied by Donnarumma.