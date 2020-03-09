Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Stuns at First Red Carpet Event

Zaya Wade had her first big night with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2020 Truth Awards in Los Angeles. And this marked Zaya’s first red carpet since she publicly came out as a transgender girl.

The family posed for photos wearing coordinated custom black, white, green and hot pink looks by designer Rich Fresh and accessorised with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

The parents later took to their social media to share images from the evening, and they captioned the photos with heartwarming messages for Zaya.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards,” Dwyane said.

Gabrielle added: “We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world. Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always. ❤❤❤,” she captioned the video.

See their posts below: