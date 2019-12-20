Dwyane Wade Tells How Glorious it is to Watch His Son “Become Into Who She Now’ Is

Dwyane Wade is the dad many people wish they have or had.

The former NBA star spoke candidly about how he has changed as a parent and a person to better support his child Zion Malachi Airamis grow up.

“I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into,” the former Miami Heat player, 37, said about the 12-year-old on a recent podcast.

He continued, “And for me… nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, all I had to do now is get smarter educate myself more. And that’s my job,”

Wade is also father to Kaavia James, 13 months, Xavier Zechariah, 6, Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17, and is guardian over nephew Dahveon Morris, 18.

He added that all his children inspire him.

“First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have,” Wade said on the podcast. “You can learn something from your kids.”

The NBA star added that he and wife Gabrielle Union “talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice.”

“We want them to be whoever they feel that they can be in this world. That’s our goal. Understand you can be whoever and you can be whatever,” he continued, adding that that comes with helping them navigate not only sexuality, but growing up as “a young black man.”

