Dwyane Wade Lands Multiyear Development Deal With WarnerMedia

Dwyane Wade has inked a comprehensive, multiyear agreement with WarnerMedia, which will see him taking on a number of new roles across the media company’s portfolio, THR is reporting.

According to the media house, the former NBA superstar will join Turner Sports as a commentator and will be making appearances on TNT’s NBA event coverage and serving as a regular analyst for the network’s Tuesday night studio coverage alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker. He also will appear in-studio at the NCAA Final Four and National Championship as part of Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ coverage of the annual collegiate tournament.

The report continues:

Wade’s production banner, 59th & Prairie Entertainment (named after the Chicago intersection where he grew up), has also reached a development deal with WarnerMedia to create a number of new projects to be revealed at a later date. In February, Wade and his company teamed with Imagine Documentaries and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to develop a documentary based on his life. Additionally, he will take on a creative director role at sports media company Bleacher Report, which was acquired by Warners in 2012 for $175 million. Wade will work with Bleacher Report to develop “custom content experiences that resonate with young, passionate fans.”

Reacting to the exciting news, Wade said: “I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead. I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their longstanding commitment to quality sports coverage. After 16 seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”