Dwyane Wade Clarifies His Support for Nick Cannon Amid Anti-Semitic Row

Dwyane Wade has taken to his social media to clarify what he meant when he tweeted his support for Nick Cannon, who was fired by Viacom for his anti-Semitic comments.

“We are with you. Keep leading!” Wade had said in his tweet to Cannon on Wednesday. But he quickly deleted the tweet after folks dragged him for filth.

He has since tried to clarify that he was not supporting what Cannon said, but Cannon’s attempt to claim ownership of TV show “Wild ’N Out.”

“I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create,” he said.

He continued, “I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!”

See the tweets below:

This justification is nonsensical and hollow. You can't call someone fired for bigoted views and Antisemitism a leader and just brush that off. Wade needs to address the comments and denounce them specifically and unequivocally pic.twitter.com/Zpumd2bNUu — American Prometheus (@daniopp) July 15, 2020

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

