Dwyane Wade Clarifies His Support for Nick Cannon Amid Anti-Semitic Row

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Dwyane Wade Clarifies His Support for Nick Cannon Amid Anti-Semitic Row

Dwyane Wade has taken to his social media to clarify what he meant when he tweeted his support for Nick Cannon, who was fired by Viacom for his anti-Semitic comments.

“We are with you. Keep leading!” Wade had said in his tweet to Cannon on Wednesday. But he quickly deleted the tweet after folks dragged him for filth.

He has since tried to clarify that he was not supporting what Cannon said, but Cannon’s attempt to claim ownership of TV show “Wild ’N Out.”

“I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create,” he said.

He continued, “I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!”

See the tweets below:

Related Posts

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times

July 16, 2020
chika ike

Chika Ike Unveils Multi-million Naira Studio for Creatives

July 15, 2020

Veteran Actress, Tricia Eseigbe Kerry Welcomes Daughter

July 15, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply