Dwyane Wade’s support for his child is unwavering.

The retired basketballer who has been sharing the transitionary journey of his 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, took to Instagram to celebrate her on Pride.

Sharing a black and white silhouette picture of Zaya know honour of Pride, Dwyane Wade wrote;

“Zaya! #happyPride #13”.

Zaya also took to her Instagram page to celebrate the LGBTQ event. She posted pictures of herself and parents dressed as people from medieval times.

