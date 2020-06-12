Dwyane Wade Celebrates His Daughter Zaya in This Month of Pride

Dwyane Wade is an amazing dad!

The basketballer has shared a heartwarming post in which he celebrated his daughter, Zaya, this month of Pride. And this comes three months after Zaya stepped out for her first red carpet event since she came out as a girl.

Gay pride or LGBT pride, according to Wikipedia, “is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group.”

“Zaya, happy Pride,” said Wade in his beautiful note to his daughter on Instagram, and folks are super happy to see a father supporting their ward’s choices, despite the vile reactions from people who have a problem with other people’s happiness.

