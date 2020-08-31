Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade are celebrating their sixth year wedding anniversary.

The parents to daughter, Kaviaa James, took to social media to reflect on their marital journey thus far as they celebrated another year of marital bliss.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gabrielle Union shared a collage of pictures of the couple and captioned it,

“I just reaaallllly love you. And as much as I love you, I LIKE you even more. 6 down. A lifetime to go. Happy Anniversary bae @dwyanewade

Dwyane Wade also posted up pictures of himself and Gabrielle all loved up captioning it,

“Already Written….Happy Anniversary Mrs Wade.

