Dwayne “The Rock” Shares BTS Video of Him Recording “You’re Welcome” as Maui

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given us another reason to love Moana, Disney’s first Polynesian princess movie.

The actor took to his Instagram moments ago to share the behind-the-scenes video of him recording the smash hit song, “You’re Welcome” which his character Maui sang in Moana.

“TBT to that time the big, brown, bald, tattooed kid dropped them bars on ‘em,” he wrote, and revealed that “Maui mix tape [is] droppin’ this summer.”

He further gave a “huge shout to the real maestro and my brother himself Lin Manuel Miranda for writing this classic. My pleasure bringing it to life. Too much fun!”

And we absolutely want to see Moana again.

Watch the video below:

And see how it all turned out in the movie:

