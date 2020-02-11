Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone Joins WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is about to become WWE’s first fourth-generation wrestler.

The 18-year-old took to her social media to announce that she in training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Her great-grandfather and grandfather were WWE Hall of Famers High Chief Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson.

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said about his 18-year-old daughter, “to know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

And her father The Rock is pleased.

“I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing,” he told Good Morning America in 2018. “I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.’ And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ.”

Already those in her corner believe she has what it takes to continue the family heritage.

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said in a statement. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”

Simone herself tweeted Monday afternoon: “For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality – this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let’s do this.”