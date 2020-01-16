Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Dad, ‘Rocky Johnson’ Dies at 75

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Dad, 'Rocky Johnson' Dies at 75

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is in mourning.

According to ESPN, the legendary professional wrestler recently passed, although the cause of his death has yet to be made public.

Johnson reportedly was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, and held several National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) singles titles across the United States and Canada during a career that spanned from 1964 to 1991. He was a part of the first black tag team to win the WWF world tag team title with Tony Atlas in 1983.

He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

He was 75.

