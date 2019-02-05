Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Tells Why He Went Indie for His New Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” has explained why he and his partners–his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia– decided to make their own movie, via their Seven Bucks Productions, without the backing of any major studios.

According to THR, their movie Fighting With My Family premiered at Sundance festival on Jan. 28 and turned out to be a surprise hit.

The comedy reportedly is based on the life of WWE wrestler Paige and is written and directed by Stephen Merchant, and stars Florence Pugh as Paige. It was shot for about $11 million, including U.K. tax incentives, and sold to MGM in 2017 for $17 million. And now will open at the theatres on February 14.

Speaking with the press, “The Rock said, “We wanted a studio to buy into it, and no one did. We got passed on everywhere. It was a small British comedy about a crazy wrestling family that wasn’t famous.”

“Wrestling is the conduit for Paige’s journey,” said Dany Garcia, 50, who is Seven Bucks’ co-CEO, with Johnson. “And that has a certain stigma.”

The trio who run Seven Bucks Productions reportedly met when all three were students at the University of Miami in the early 1990s. And speaking about what they all have in common, Hiram said, “We have similar tastes in what we respond to, which is generally some heart, some humor, some soul.”