Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Mourns His Father: ‘I Love You’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has taken to his Instagram to mourn his father, the late wrestler Rocky Johnson.

Recall that ESPN reported the passing of the legendary professional wrestler, but did not disclose the cause of his death.

Rocky Johnson was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, and held several National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) singles titles across the United States and Canada during a career that spanned from 1964 to 1991. He was a part of the first black tag team to win the WWF world tag team title with Tony Atlas in 1983. He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Now, his son, the famous actor-wrestler Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson is mourning him.

He wrote on his Instagram:

“I love you.

You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world.

I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.

The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am.

The boy you raised with the toughest of love.

The intense work.

The hard hand.

The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities.

Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood.

Son to father.

Man to man.

That’s when my adoration turned to respect.

And my empathy turned to gratitude.

Grateful that you gave me life.

Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons.”