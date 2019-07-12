Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Set to Rake in $65m

THR is reporting that early tracking has shown that ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ should earn at least $65 million in the US box office debut over the Aug. 2-4 weekend. Other box office analysts believe it could even race past $80 million, considering the popularity of the franchise.

However, Universal insiders are hoping that the pic will rake in $55 million to $65 million, and this is because of the competition from The Lion King (July 19) and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood(July 26).

Recall that this pic is the first spinoff title in the blockbuster series and it sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as law enforcement diplomatic security agent Luke Hobbs and assassin Deckard Shaw, respectively.

Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren also star. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch helmed Hobbs & Shaw from a script by longtime Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

We wait!