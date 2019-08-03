Dwayne Johnson Tells Why He ‘Quietly Retired’ From the WWE

Dwayne Johnson is done with WWE.

The 47-year-old actor confirmed the news this week, during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where he had gone to promote his new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

“I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do,” he said. “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

Though he’s made several WWE appearances over the years, Johnson has been absent from the ring for years. He has since starred in big-budget action films, such as San Andreas, Rampage, and Skyscraper, as well as several installments of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

And all of this comes days after he was named 2019’s highest-paid actor by Forbes, racking in a record-breaking $124 million. See his post below: