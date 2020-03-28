Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s growing business empire continues to wow their fans.

Speaking with THR in an email, the duo spoke about how their joint lawyers work hard to protect their empire which includes live events and tequila.

“Our attorneys are an integral part of our process,” the duo said. “They sit side by side with us as we look at the intricacies involved in all our endeavors and do an amazing job of holding our best interests as their core priority, regardless of the complexities of our deals.”

That team includes talent attorneys Harold Brown and Bianca Levin of Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown and corporate dealmaker Matthew Thompson of Sidley Austin, who joined Johnson and Garcia for a group photo shoot for THR‘s Power Lawyers issue just before the global pandemic began shutting down productions and prompting virtual-only meetings across the industry.

Johnson and Garcia — his business partner, former spouse and longtime manager — together founded Seven Bucks Productions in 2012. They’ve since backed projects like The Titan Games (NBC), Ballers (HBO), Jungle Cruise (Disney) and Hobbs & Shaw (Universal). But their work together certainly isn’t limited to Hollywood productions. There’s also a clothing line (Project Rock with Under Armour), a digital media brand (Seven Bucks Digital Studios) and a multiple-day live event that combines athletics, wellness and entertainment (Athleticon) — all of which come with unique challenges and legal issues.

“We have an additional level of risk to examine in that our enterprises are all forward audience-facing and, in most cases, have a global component to them,” the partners explain. “The expertise of our legal team allows them to examine every aspect of our deals while assessing not only the inherent risk of the deal but how it relates to our existing portfolio as well as how it impacts the sacred relationships we value with our audience. Ultimately, they play a very important role in the final decisions we make.”

