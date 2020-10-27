Dwayne Johnson Shows the Nasty Injury He Got During Extreme Workout

Dwayne Johnson has taken to his Instagram to share a disturbing video of the injury he got while working out.

In the clip, the Fast and Furious actor showed the nasty gash on his face from getting hit while throwing around 50-pound chains.

“It ain’t called #HaikuPoetryParadise, it’s called the #IronParadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” he captioned the video. “Throwing around 50lb chains for a drop set, until failure and sometimes you get lumped up and need stitches. Taste your own blood, keep working out and stitch up later – rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and Samoan) hot sauce. Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

